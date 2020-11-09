Local teen overcomes adversity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Being a teenager can be challenging, like keeping up with school and fitting in, but a young girl named Abby Novak said The Good Fight Community Center is what helped her get on the right path.

Novak said she didn't have much faith or trust in anyone before meeting the Good Fight staff.

"When I first visited The Good Fight, I was not the greatest. I had a bad attitude, but I quickly apologized because I knew people there cared about me," Novak said. "I consider the people at Good Fight more than mentors, but my family."

Nathaniel Coleman, the owner and founder of The Good Fight, said Abby has an uncompromising spirit and is honored that he and his staff could help her.

"The name of the center, The Good Fight, is all about the process that in life when things are hard, you have to have character, you have to fight, you have to have a good fight," Coleman said. "Fighting for yourself and not being afraid to ask for help is a good way to deal with adversity."

Krisa Prince, the Youth Coordinator for The Good Fight Community Center, said the kids who frequently visit here call her the the "Mom" of the center. Prince said among those kids who feel this way is Novak.

"I have seen so much growth out of Abby since she's been here," Prince said. "I am tremendously proud of Abby."

Because of Novak's story, The Good Fight Community Center received grant money from the La Crosse Community Foundation. Jamie Schloegel, the Executive Director of the Community Foundation, said non-profits like The Good Fight shape the community into a better place.

"In my line of work, I have enjoyed getting to go out and meet the many non-profit organizations in the area, and people like Abby, who can continue to benefit from the services that they provide, that our donors are allowing to keep possible," said Schloegel.

Lila Fruehling, Novak's best friend, said Abby inspires her and that she is so proud of the person, she is today.

"As most teens feel, it is difficult keeping up with school on top of having family problems and fitting in. So, hearing that Abby is back on top of things makes me feel proud to be her best friend," Fruehling said.

Coleman said Abby is on top of all her school work and sends out to him if she needs help with school work.

Coleman is also a News 19 WXOW Jefferson Award Winner.