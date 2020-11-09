Mayo Clinic Health System brings back visitor restrictions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area, Mayo Clinic Health System is returning to its no-visitor policy beginning on Wednesday.

Mayo's outpatient clinic facilities begin the no-visitor policy on Monday, November 16.

"The ongoing safety of our patients, staff and communities remains our primary focus during this pandemic,” says Jason Fratzke, PhD, RN, chief nursing officer at Mayo Clinic Health System in a statement Monday afternoon. “We understand these restrictions might be difficult for some patients and their families. But we believe it is necessary to take these steps as the spread of COVID-19 continues to increase currently in our community. We need everyone to take these necessary precautions seriously like wearing a mask, washing hands and following physical distancing; so that we can once again allow families to be with their loved ones in our facilities.”

It is the same policy Mayo used for about two-and-a-half months from mid-March to the beginning of June.

Mayo will grant compassionate exceptions on a case-by-case basis including end-of-life care or other specific circumstances.

Here are some other exceptions:

Emergency department patients will be allowed to have one visitor.

One visitor will be allowed for pediatric patients as well as for the birth of a child.

One visitor will be allowed for outpatient care if the patient requires physical or cognitive assistance, or is a minor.

However, no visitor under 16 years of age will be permitted to enter at this time.

The changes are in effect until further notice.

There are ways for people to stay in contact with someone who is in the hospital. The statement said that they offer laptops or iPads for patients. Staff can also help patients use their personal devices to communicate with family and friends.

