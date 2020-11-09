Minnesota Update: 3,930 new cases, 19 deaths from COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,930 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The state has now had 184,788 total cases and 2,675 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Fourteen of the deaths in Monday's update were living in either a long-term care or assisted living facility.

Winona County reported 35 new cases and no deaths on Monday. The cases ranged in age from 10-89 according to Winona County Health and Human Services.

Elsewhere, Houston County had 14, and Fillmore County had five new cases in Monday's update according to MDH.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The total of 184,788 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date includes 16,212 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 1,504 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 149,766 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported nearly 27,000 COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 3,147,270. Just over 2 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 11,671 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,948 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

