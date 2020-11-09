Mt. La Crosse season preview

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Good news for avid skiers or even those looking to give the sport a try this year, Mt. La Crosse is preparing for the upcoming ski season.

No snow on the slopes just yet, but they hope the cooler nighttime lows over the next few weeks will allow them to get the snow guns out.

On top of the recent warm temperatures to deal with, the team has also been working on creating COVID-19 protocols for when people come to ski. Obviously skiing and snowboarding are socially distanced activities, but General Manager Darcie Breidel says there are plenty of other things that come into play.

"There are a lot of things we have to consider, like how long people can come into the chalet, and how many people can come in, but as far as outside goes basically we're working on lift lines and things like that. Just making sure that people can stay spaced out," said Breidel.

Annually, the ski hill hopes to be open by Thanksgiving, but Breidel said it will likely be early December before the lifts start running this year.

Services like ski lessons and rentals will still be available, just operating slightly different. The main push will be to keep everyone outside as much as possible this season. Breidel says that they will use the rest of the month of November to iron out all details to ensure a safe experience.