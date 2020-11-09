Much at stake as Supreme Court weighs future of ‘Obamacare’

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Supreme Court weighs the fate of “Obamacare” on Tuesday, arguments will revolve around arcane points of law like severability — whether the justices can surgically snip out part of the law and leave the rest. But what’s at stake has real-world consequences for just about every American, as well as the health care industry, a major source of jobs and tax revenues. Whether the Affordable Care Act stays, goes, or is significantly changed, will affect the way life is lived in the United States. From protections for people with pre-existing conditions, to insurance subsidies, to free birth control — Obamacare deals with it all.