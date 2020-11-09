Nagorno-Karabakh separatist govt confirms loss of key city

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The spokesman for the president of the separatist government in Nagorno-Karabakh has confirmed that Azerbaijani forces have taken control of a strategically key city and says they are nearing the region’s capital. Monday’s statement on Facebook came a day after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev claimed his country’s soldiers had taken Shushi. The seizure is the most significant military development in the fighting over the territory that is within Azerbaijan, but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994. Shushi’s position above regional capital Stepanakert, which is about six miles to the north, gives strategic advantage to whomever holds it. The city also lies along the main road connecting Stepanakert with Armenia.