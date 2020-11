MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota junior guard Both Gach has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA. He is a transfer from Utah. Gach switched schools to be closer to his family during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 6-foot-6, 183-pound Gach is a native of Austin, Minnesota, about 100 miles south of Minneapolis. He will likely start for the Gophers. Gach was second on the Utes as a sophomore in scoring at 10.7 points per game.