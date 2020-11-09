NYPD to allow religious headgear in mug shots after lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department will stop making people who have been arrested remove their religious headwear for mug shots as part of a settlement in a federal lawsuit. Under the settlement, the NYPD’s practice will now have those arrested keep wearing their religious head coverings, like hijabs or yarmulkes. There are very limited exceptions, such as if the head covering obscures being able to see the person’s full facial features. Patricia Miller, chief of the Special Federal Litigation Division of the city’s law department, says the change was a “good reform.”