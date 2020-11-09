Tuesday’s election shatters turnout records

(AP/WXOW) - The 2020 presidential election has officially hit the highest turnout in more than 50 years.

The turnout rate in last week's presidential election eclipsed the 61.6% of voting-age Americans who voted in the 2008 election. It now has the highest turnout rate since 1968.

As new votes are still slowly tallied, that rate will continue to creep higher.

The election already featured the largest number of votes cast for both the winning candidate and the losing one.

More significantly, a large amount of the country voted.

The relatively close result contradicts a longstanding political belief that high turnout will lead to Democratic sweeps.

In La Crosse County, 88.63 percent of registered voters cast ballots in the election according to the County Clerk's office. That equals 68,082 ballots cast as shown on the county's election results webpage.

The La Crosse County Canvass Board is meeting Monday morning (11/9) to go over the results of the election.

Monroe County's turnout was higher. They saw 91.85 percent turnout on Tuesday according to figures shown on their website.