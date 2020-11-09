Some Republicans attack Georgia votes, provide no evidence

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans are renewing attacks on Democrat Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia, despite no evidence of wrongdoing. U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler on Monday called for the resignation of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state’s chief elections officer and a fellow member of the GOP. Raffensperger is refusing, and saying there aren’t enough doubtful votes to tip Georgia into Trump’s column. The Associated Press declared Biden the nationwide victor Saturday. The AP has not yet called the presidential race in Georgia, where Biden leads by about 11,000 votes. Raffensperger says his office is investigating any specific claim of illegal voting.