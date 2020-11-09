Strong Autumn storm will swing through.

Warmer air has dominated…

It has been quite a stretch of 70 degree weather in the area, and it is rewriting the record books for the month of November! Daily high temperatures have fallen and even a few record high minimum temperatures have toppled. A record total number of 70 degree days in November is now in the books, too! However, big changes are coming.

Strong autumn storm system…

A strong low pressure system is approaching and our weather pattern will crumble. The storm will bring over an inch, or even two inches of heavy rain. That will be followed by an intrusion of very cold air. The transition will bring a wintry mix Tuesday to areas north and west of La Crosse and I-90. It will also bring a changeover to some snow into the evening. Temperatures in some parts of southeastern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin will bring a high potential for slippery roads, so be on the alert.

Colder air this week…

The storm system will exit quickly by later Tuesday night, but a colder weather pattern will swing into the region for the rest of the week. Temperatures will likely be at or near normal, mostly in the 40s.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden