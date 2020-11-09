Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper

Trump fires Defense Secretary EsperUpdated
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, replacing him with Christopher Miller, the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center.
This is an unprecedented move at a time of national uncertainty about the outcome of Trump's bid for a second term.
It is the first time in the post-World War II era that a president seeking reelection has removed his secretary of defense after Election Day.
The conventional wisdom is that stability atop the Pentagon and the military be maintained during a possible transition to a new administration.
Esper was Trump's second defense secretary, succeeding Jim Mattis, who resigned in 2018.
I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020