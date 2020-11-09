UN envoy lays lays out strategy for financing climate battle

LONDON (AP) — The U.N.’s special envoy for climate change on Monday laid out a strategy for financing efforts to cut carbon emissions, calling on companies to be more transparent about their efforts and the impact rising temperatures will have on their operations. Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, said 126 countries have committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions and investors overseeing for more than $140 trillion dollars are demanding that companies do more to assess the risks and opportunities of climate change. But, he said, more needs to be done to secure the trillions of dollars in private investment needed to slow the rise in global temperatures.