UW-L introduces “What’s New Wednesdays”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The UW-La Crosse Alumni Association is sponsoring something called What's New Wednesdays.

It's a timely conversation November 18 from noon until 1:00 called, "How to Talk Politics and Keep Friends."

The election shows a divided country; so, it's possible you'll speak with someone with whom you disagree politically.

UW-La Crosse Political Science professor Tim Dale will provide some perspective about how to do that, including a discussion about rights.

"We know we have a right to freedom of speech," said Tim Dale, UW-L political analyst. "What goes along with freedom of speech is also the obligation to listen, and we often think of the freedom of speech as just my right to speak. But, if everyone is constantly speaking then there's no one to hear the in the conversation."

The event is free, but you should register. You can do that by visiting www.uwlax.edu/alumni/events/whats-new-wednesdays/wnwnov/.

If you have difficulty registering, please email alumni.uwlax.edu.

Once you register, you'll receive an email link by 4:00 PM November 17.