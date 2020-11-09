UW-L introduces “What’s New Wednesdays”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Alumni Association at the UW-La Crosse wants to keep civil conversation moving forward with a new series called "What's New Wednesdays."

Next week will see a timely conversation called "How to Talk Politics and Keep Friends."

The recent election shows a divided country. So the question becomes, how do we talk with people with whom we disagree politically?

"We know we have a right to freedom of speech," said Tim Dale, UW-L political analyst. "What goes along with freedom of speech is also the obligation to listen, and we often think of the freedom of speech as just my right to speak. But, if everyone is constantly speaking then there's no one to hear the in the conversation."

"How to Talk Politics and Keep Friends" is Wednesday, Nov. 18 from noon until 1 p.m. The event is free to attend, but those interested are asked to register.

You can register by clicking here. For help, email alumni@uwlax.edu.