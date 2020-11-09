Viterbo Women’s Basketball ready to build off a solid 2019 season

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - The V-Hawks open their season at home against Culver- Stockton College on Tuesday night.

Second-year head coach, Lionel Jones got his team to nine wins last year, the most since the 2012 season.

This year, his team is ready to take the next step and they'll do so with only one senior on the roster.

Regardless of age and experience, coach Jones says they're ready to go.

"The great thing about it is that we've got a great philosophy now. I think in the first year I was here, we were trying to find an identity and I think we found our identity, so now it's just about us fine-tuning some things and teaching the new girls what our philosophy is and I think everyone has a lot of buy-in and I think that's the key," said coach Jones.

"When you got a group of women that really buy into what you're doing, I think it translates into success so I think we're excited about where we're going and having the chance to compete tomorrow night," added coach Jones.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6 pm on Tuesday, November 10th. Only immediate family is allowed inside due to COVID-19.