Walz calls special session, hints at COVID-19 restrictions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he will convene a special legislative session this week to extend his peacetime emergency powers as the state sees a surge in COVID-19 cases.

He also plans to announce some restrictions to help bring spread of the virus under control.

Walz plans to unveil at least some of his restrictions Tuesday, hinting that they would be more targeted than his spring stay-at-home order.

News of the imminent restrictions comes as Walz announced that the state would be adding more than a dozen free COVID-19 testing sites over the next two weeks.

Testing at the sites will be free and available to anyone.