West Des Moines officer suffers serious injuries in crash

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a West Des Moines police officer has been hospitalized with serious injuries he received while standing next to a vehicle during a traffic stop. Television station KCCI reports the incident happened early Sunday morning along Interstate 35, as Officer Jon Kaufman was standing next to a vehicle that had been stopped. Police say the driver of the vehicle had already been arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of drunken driving. Kaufman was waiting for a tow truck to come move the vehicle when another vehicle on the interstate crashed into Kaufman’s patrol vehicle, which hit the officer. Kaufman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle also was injured.