Winona County reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW)- Winona County announced 35 new COVID-19 cases which brought the county's total number of cases to 1,721.

No new deaths were reported on Monday. The county has seen 20 deaths so far from the virus.

Winona County Health and Human Services encourage community members to follow key COVID-19 safety guidelines, including maintaining social distancing of at least six feet, always wearing a mask when in public, and avoiding enclosed spaces.

In addition, citizens should follow basic cold and flu season practices, such as covering your mouth when you sneeze or cough, washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face.

If an individual does experience symptoms, tests positive, or comes in close contact with anyone who has COVID, they are required to quarantine or isolate for up to 10-14 days.

Specific quarantine guidelines and further COVID-19 information can be found on the Minnesota State Health website. Community members can also call the Minnesota Helpline Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504.