Winter Terms – Winter Weather Awareness Week

Introduction to Winter Weather Awareness Week

As daylight becomes limited, the days start to get colder and we head into the winter season. La Crosse and much of the Coulee Region has already received measurable snowfall. But, this week is to refresh your winter weather preparedness!

Day 1 - Winter Terms

Winter terms get tossed around but understanding these terms will give you the advantage on how to treat scenarios throughout the winter.

Winter Storms - These storms can come in all sizes. They can affect just one community while others can affect large regions. That is why locating and understanding where advisory's, watches and warnings are is important. It will give you the time to prepare if this is in your community. More information on those terms will come tomorrow.

Blizzard - This is a type of winter storm that is wind-driven. Blowing and/or falling snow with winds at least 35 mph, reducing visibility to a quarter of a mile or less for at least three hours.

Freezing Rain - As rain falls on a surface with temperatures below freezing it can freeze upon contact. This can be EXTREMELY dangerous

Can occur on ALL surfaces and can lead to power outages, car accidents, slips, and falls.

Black Ice - Freezing rain or wet surfaces falling below the freezing mark and becoming a thin layer of ice

- Freezing rain or wet surfaces falling below the freezing mark and becoming a thin layer of ice Black ice is very common and dangerous on bridges and overpasses. If strong, cold winds are blow under and over the bridge can lead to a drop in the temperature of the bridge below the freezing mark. If the bridge is then wet, ice will form.

Sleet - Rain/melted snow that has begun refreezing when it reaches the ground. This tends to be softer than hail and can easily make snowballs. Sleet can make roads slippery very quickly.

More details on Wind Chill terms come Wednesday.

Tomorrow there will be more discussion on the different advisory’s, watches, and warnings for winter events.

More Stormtracker 19 information:

You can always stay up to date on the weather with the StormTracker 19 Forecast weather page on our website, or with the WXOW Weather App available for download for your Android or iOS device.

TRACK THE WEATHER: StormTracker Interactive Radar

Here are links from the National Weather Service:

National Weather Service Winter Weather Safety

Winter 2020-21 Outlook

National Winter Safety info