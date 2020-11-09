Wisconsin Update: 17 deaths, 100 hospitalized since yesterday due to COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 17 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 100 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There have been 4,360 positive tests. And 9,717 new negative tests since yesterday.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,860 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, a new record. Of those, 397 are in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person.

The 17 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,329 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 210,318 or 77.4 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 79 people, or a decrease of three since Sunday, are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 18 of the cases are in intensive care. That's an increase of two from the previous day.

Here's how the 66 new cases in La Crosse County broke down demographically:

0-9 - 2

10-19 - 10

20-29 - 13

30-39 - 6

40-49 - 8

50-59 - 10

60-69 - 13

70-79 - 2

80-89 - 2

90+ - 0

No deaths were reported in the county on Monday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY TOTAL CASES DEATHS Buffalo 445 (+4) 3 (+0) Crawford 506 (+12) 1 (+0) Grant 2,466 (+43) 46 (+0) Jackson 910 (+19) 2 (+0) La Crosse 5,535 (+66) 27 (+0) Monroe 1,607 (+51) 8 (+0) Trempealeau 1,386 (+22) 6 (+0) Vernon 686 (+18) 3 (+0) Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

