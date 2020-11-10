Belarus nuclear plant stops power output soon after opening

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ first nuclear power plant stopped generating electricity the day after it was formally opened by President Alexander Lukashenko and some of its equipment needs to be replaced. A Belarusian official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Russian-built and -financed Astravyets plant stopped producing power on Sunday because some electrical equipment broke down. The a consultant at the Belarusian Emergency Ministry’s department of nuclear and radiation safety says the problem didn’t pose a threat either to Belarus or to neighboring Lithuania. Lithuanian officials long opposed the plant located about 25 miles southeast of Lithuania’s capital. Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom rejected Lithuanian safety concerns and complaints of problems during construction.