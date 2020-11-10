Big drop in temperatures brings travel troubles

Keep the umbrella handy! Rainfall will continue all day today with isolated rumbles of thunder. Then additionally 2 inches of rainfall (from midnight) will accumulate across the area.

For those to the West and North of La Crosse temperatures are near the freezing mark. This is causing a transition to freezing rain in portions of the Coulee Region. Wabasha and Fillmore counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 pm. This will be due to larger impacts from ice accumulation and WILL AFFECT TRAVEL!

Moving out

This system will start to pull out around 6 pm. This will bring a final round of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snowfall. This final draw will last through midnight and continue to bring travel troubles.

Slick morning

Out the door overnight into tomorrow morning, be on alert! With wet surfaces and quickly dropping temperatures, a few slick spots could develop. The sunshine returns by the mid-morning and temperatures will warm back into the 40s. This will alleviate road worries.

Mostly quiet ending

Thursday will be the one-off day. A slight increase in the cloud cover will usher in a chance for a few showers late in the day. It will be a very isolated and light event.

Yet, Wednesday and Friday the sunshine will dominate the sky. But it will not reflect the warm temperatures seen last week. The temperatures will stay closer to average (48 degrees).

It is recommended that you plan for extra time to reach your destination if you have to travel. Make sure you pack an emergency kit for your vehicle.

