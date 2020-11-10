Britain condemns expulsion of 2 diplomats from Belarus

LONDON (AP) — Britain has condemned the expulsion of two U.K. diplomats from Belarus, saying authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko was trying to “hide the oppression of his own people.” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the diplomats, who include Britain’s defense attache, were “legitimately observing protests.” He said their expulsion “is wholly unjustified.” Belarus has seen three months of mass protests since Lukashenko declared himself the winner of a disputed election in August. The U.K. has imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and his allies following the election and the violent crackdown on protesters. It is calling for new elections in the eastern European country. Lukashenko has refused dialogue with opponents and accuses Western countries of inciting the protests.