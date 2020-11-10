Bulgarian leader backs Western Balkans nations joining EU

SOFIA, Hungary (AP) — Addressing an EU enlargement summit, Bulgaria’s leader pledged his support for the Western Balkan countries on the path of being integrated into the European Union. Leaders of EU countries and of membership candidates Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia and Kosovo met in Sofia to discuss their accession prospects to the bloc at a so-called Berlin Process summit, jointly chaired by Bulgaria and North Macedonia. Two action plans were adopted at the summit — one a common regional market and a green agenda for the region, which is following the same direction as the EU Green Deal – to unlock the renewable energy potential of the region while enhancing its citizens’ health.