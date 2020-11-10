Cal Cunningham concedes to US Sen. Thom Tillis in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrat Cal Cunningham has conceded to incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in North Carolina. Cunningham said in a statement Tuesday that “the voters have spoken” and it was clear Tillis had won. Tillis led Cunningham by more than 95,000 votes. The race is too early to call, with votes still uncounted. Cunningham lost despite outraising Tillis during what became the most expensive U.S. Senate race in U.S. history. Tillis benefited from fallout over a Cunningham sex scandal in the campaign’s final month. Cunningham admitted to a recent extramarital relationship with a public relations consultant.