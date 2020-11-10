Central, Logan delay start of Winter sports season

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) COVID-19 concerns continue to affect the local sports landscape.

On Tuesday, Logan and Central high schools announced they have delayed the start of the winter sports season and canceled all sports competitions up to January 1.

The decision comes on the heels of the school district's decision to continue with all-virtual learning for the first semester.

Both Logan activities director Jordan Gilge and Central activities director Joe Beran told me if the COVID situation in La Crosse County improves, the school district would allow in-person practices to begin before January 1.

"We're still hoping to have a winter sports season. Obviously, the La Crosse County COVID numbers are not good right now. They're not improving. We're not coming out and saying we have this for a start date, or whatever. What we're saying is we're going to continue to track the metrics and when they reach the threshold we were looking before to bring elementary students back, we will then start in-person practices," Gilge said.

Gilge added that the district needs to see cases fall to an average of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people over 7 days or a less than 10 percent positivity rate over 7 days.

In the meantime, coaches are encouraged to go with virtual practices.