US surpasses 1 million virus cases in November

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. has surpassed 1 million new confirmed coronavirus cases in just the first 10 days of November, with more than 100,000 cases each day becoming the norm in a surge that shows no signs of slowing.

The latest surge in U.S. coronavirus cases appears to be much larger than the two previous ones, and it is all but certain to get worse.

Deaths are climbing again, reaching an average of more than 930 a day.

However, experts say medical and testing advances give them a reason to believe the nation is better able to deal with the virus this time.