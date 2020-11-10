Don’t forget to check your snowblowers and lawnmowers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you're looking to get maintenance done on your snowblower, experts tell News 19 that it's a little late. September is the time to get things checked out, but it's better late than never.

Loren Betchtum, the Manager at Steve's Small Engine, said that the repair shop fixes 200-300 snowblowers per season on average.

"When checking your snowblower, the First thing you should do is check the oil, start it up, and then of finding out what's working what isn't working," Betchum said. "When you find out what is wrong with the machine, get the parts at your local dealer or come into the dealer and have them repair it for you."

Betchum said he is also seeing people bring in their lawnmowers to get checked out. He said if people are having problems with their lawnmower, the first step is to clean them up and use stabilized non-ethanol fuel.