 Skip to Content

Ex-Iowa players’ attorney pulls $20M demand, says he’ll sue

New
10:10 am Iowa news from the Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The attorney representing eight Black former Iowa football players who allege racial discrimination during their time with the Hawkeyes withdrew his clients’ demand for a $20 million settlement. Damario Solomon-Simmons says he will still move forward with a lawsuit. The players’ initial demands also called for the firings of head football coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive line coach Brian Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content