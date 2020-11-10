Four of five guard towers at CCI unstaffed during Portage prison escapes

PORTAGE (WKOW) – Wisconsin Department of Corrections records show four of five guard towers at the maximum security Columbia Correctional Institution were unstaffed as two inmates scaled high prison fences to freedom in April.

The escape of inmates Thomas Deering and James Newman – both with violent crime histories and Deering with a previous, prison escape – led to the prison warden’s resignation, the termination of seven prison workers, and the criminal conviction of a prison worker after she was charged with aiding the escapees. Deering and Newman left the state after their escapes, but were captured in Rockford.

Records released to 27 News show all five guard towers at the prison were staffed April 15 until 10 p.m. . But records show the prison’s Tower 2 was the only surveillance tower staffed from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. April 16. Authorities say the inmates escaped shortly after 5 a.m. .

Investigators recovered portions of the men’s clothing torn or peeled away during the fence climbs.

A Corrections spokesperson says staffing guard towers was impacted several years by a reduction of funds provided to the department.

“In 2015 there were budget cuts made by the legislature that resulted in the closing of a number of towers at all state correctional institutions on third shift,” Corrections Spokesperson Anna Neal says.

And another spokesperson, John Beard, disputes the facility leaving four of five guard towers unstaffed contributed to the escapes. “The DOC does not feel staffing/lack of staffing of towers played a role in the escape,” Beard says.

Beard says Tower 2 has a view of the fence area the escapees scaled. Beard says the correctional officer staffing the tower was one of the employees fired after an internal investigation of the incident.

Available records show the correctional officer staffing the tower was employed at Columbia Correctional for at least two years. Beard says he was terminated July 16. 27 News has yet to be able to contact the Sauk City man.

It’s unclear whether staffing more than one guard tower as a redundancy during the prison’s third shift has been considered.

“The DOC cannot reveal specific details of the procedure and policy issues identified in our internal investigations since the escape, because the information could compromise safety and security at the facility,” Beard says. “There have been some capital projects since the escape, both completed and ongoing.

The agency has also made procedural changes, including some related to the movement of persons in our care inside the institution. We have updated policies and training, and made personnel decisions that, while difficult, we feel were appropriate given that there were significant failings that compromised the security of staff, persons in our care and the public,” Beard adds.