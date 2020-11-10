Gundersen Health System remains focused on providing health care

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System officials said they will continue providing affordable health care during and after the United States Supreme Court case.

The case may not have a ruling for several months, but local health care care workers don't want people to worry.

Gundersen Health System external affairs director Nathan Franklin said they understand the health care debate is complicated, but people should still seek out medical aid if needed--regardless of cost.

"In some ways it's just kind of that simple," Franklin said. "Until somebody, either the Supreme Court of the United States or U.S. Congress, changes whether the Affordable Care Act is the law of the land it will be the law of the land and we will work inside the industry to follow it."