ICC: Forces in Libya’s failed offensive booby trapped homes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says the recent failed offensive by Libya’s eastern-based forces involved a pattern of violence and the use of mines by retreating forces. Fatou Bensouda stressed that deploying mines is a war crime when used indiscriminately against civilians. She said “credible information” on the increasing use of mines and improvised explosive devices against civilians was discovered when people who fled the fighting returned and “were either killed or injured because their homes were booby trapped by such devices.” Bensouda told the U.N. Security Council at least 49 people were killed by mines.