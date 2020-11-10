 Skip to Content

Israeli parliament ratifies diplomatic pact with Bahrain

11:52 am National news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has ratified the country’s recent agreement establishing formal diplomatic relations with the Gulf state of Bahrain. The agreement was approved Tuesday by a 62-14 margin. The vote was largely a formality, following last month’s signing of an agreement to establish ties at a ceremony in Bahrain’s capital, Manama. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have both signed U.S.-brokered diplomatic pacts with Israel in recent months — making them the third and fourth Arab countries to normalize ties with Israel. Egypt was the first Arab country to do so, in 1979, followed by Jordan in 1994.

Associated Press

