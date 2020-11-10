Jordan holds parliamentary elections amid virus surge

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanians have begun voting to elect a new parliament in the country that’s long been a close Western ally in a volatile region and is now struggling to contain a coronavirus outbreak. Voters will elect 130 members of the lower house of parliament, with 15 seats reserved for women and 12 for minorities. Jordan’s government is more representative than others in the Middle East, but most power is held by King Abdullah II, who appoints the government and can dissolve parliament at any time. Political parties, including one linked to the Muslim Brotherhood group, compete in elections, but the electoral system favors tribal candidates who are loyal to the king.