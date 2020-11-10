Lawyer asks for probe of Nashville officers in 2018 break-in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An attorney representing a Tennessee homeowner is asking the a Nashville oversight board to investigate officers who responded to a break-in by a former New York Officer during a drunken bachelor party. Attorney Daniel Horwitz is representing Conese Halliburton, the woman whose house New York City Police Department officer Michael Reynolds is accused of invading in 2018. Horwitz says he believes responding Metro Nashville Police Officers committed “significant misconduct” while investigating the break-in, in order to cover-up the actions of the New York officer. The Tennessean has reported that Reynolds acknowledged breaking into Halliburton’s home. He has said he mistook it for the Airbnb rental he was staying at.