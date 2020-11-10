“Letters Home” exhibit displays old war letters sent to La Crescent residents

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - 2020 marks 75 years since the end of World War II and the La Crescent Historical Society is hosting a special event called "Letters Home" that displays old war letters written back and forth between the people back in town and those from La Crescent fighting overseas.

During the heart of WWII, La Crescent residents created a community newsletter to send to their town's young men and women fighting in the war. This was to help bridge the gap between small town Minnesota and foreign war zones said Historical Society Volunteer Mary McLaughlin.

"The guys were all looking for touches of home that they remember. Who bought a house, what's going on with the bowling leagues, what about the baseball team? All of those kinds of hometown news," said McLaughlin.

In return, many of the soldiers wrote back, letting their hometown know their status, military roles and hopes of returning home. Other things, like what they've been eating, what the weather has been like and even describing some of the war zones.

This excerpt came from one of the letters from Dallas Ames. It was dated February 1945.

"I am somewhere in France and we are having nice weather at this time. It is really surprising what bombs will do to a town. The people here speak very little English and we speak very little "Franch." We have French speaking books to help us out."

This is only the second time these letters have been available for the public to see.

These letters are on display at the La Crescent Event Center Tuesday 11/10 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday 11/11 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday 11/12 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.