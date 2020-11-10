Louisiana adviser sentenced in fraud with megachurch pastor

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana investment adviser has been sentenced to six years in prison for his part in a $3.5 million fraud that also involved a Texas megachurch pastor. Federal prosecutors say 58-year-old Gregory Alan Smith of Shreveport and Kirbyjon Caldwell of Houston convinced victims to invest in bonds that lost their worth when the Republic of China lost its power in 1949. Acting U.S. Attorney AlexanderVan Hook says Smith also was ordered to pay nearly $3.6 million restitution and a $100,000 fine. Like Smith, Caldwell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to a sentence of 5 to 7 years. He is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 3.