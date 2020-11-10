Minnesota Update: 4,906 new cases, 23 deaths from COVID-19; One death in Winona County

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,906 more cases of COVID-19 in their Tuesday update.

The state has now had 189,681 total cases and 2,698 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Nine of the deaths in Tuesday's update were living in either a long-term care or assisted living facility.

Winona County reported 39 new cases and one new death on Tuesday. The cases ranged in age from 5-84 according to Winona County Health and Human Services.

No details were given on the person who died.

Elsewhere, Houston County had 15, and Fillmore County had ten new cases in Tuesday's update according to MDH.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

The total of 189,681 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date includes 16,431 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 1,567 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 153,347 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported nearly 32,000 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 3,179,872. Just over 2 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 11,933 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,996 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

