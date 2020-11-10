Minnesota Marine Art Museum announces new exhibitions for 2021

WINONA,MN. (WXOW)- The Minnesota Marine Art Museum has announced some of its featured exhibitions coming in 2021.

The museum features works by artists such as, Claude Monet, Georgia O’Keeffe and Vincent Van Gogh. Other exhibitions include works inspired by water and works featuring regional and national artists.

Next year will feature five new exhibitions coming to the museum. These exhibitions will feature a wide variety of works that will focus on topics from California to the Minnesota region.

The exhibition season will kick off with the first exhibition, Tony Duran: California, running January 8 to April 25, 2021.

Duran,a Winona native will feature works ranging from celebrity portraits to fashion and even architecture. Portraits of famous stars such as Jennifer Lopez,Beyoncé, and Tom Cruise will be displayed as well as images of California beaches.

Starting January 15 and running until April 11, oil and pastel paintings by Frederick D. Somers in the exhibition, Miracle of Waters. This exhibition will include images of hidden places in nature and allow for viewers to have an intimate visual experience with the natural surroundings.

The next featured exhibition will come to the museum April April 30 and run until Sept 5, 2021. The exhibition is called,Water: Shots Magazine Group Photography Exhibition and will include photography from 39 national and international photographers. All of the photos in the exhibition will focus on the theme of water.

Sticking with the theme of water, a pair of exhibitions will focus on marine art. 20th Century British Master Marine Artists, will begin April 16 and run until June 13 and feature works from the best British marine artists of the 20 th century. The other exhibition, The American Society of Marine Artists 18th National Exhibition will spotlight works from the best in contemporary American marine art by over 100 artists. This exhibit will run from June 8 to October 3.

The final featured exhibition will focus on Minnesota’s North Shore and Lake Superior’s tributaries through the forms of video and photography. Dudley Edmondson: Northern Waters, which will run g September 10, 2021 to January 2, 2022 will allow guests to explore the works of Edmonson's photography and video.

More information on all the exhibitions and the museum itself can be found on the museum's website. The museum is located at 800Riverview Drive in Winona. The gallery and MMAM Store is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10am – 5pm.