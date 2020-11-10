Minnesota to impose new virus rules on bars and restaurants

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to announce new restrictions to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus across Minnesota. The measures are aimed at young adults ages 18 to 35. Two people with knowledge of the planned restrictions, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement, say they’re expected to include a 10 p.m. cap on serving at bars and restaurants, though late takeout and delivery will be allowed. Other restrictions may include limits on attendance at weddings, funerals and private gatherings. Walz has scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Tuesday.