Oklahoma state senator charged with manslaughter in crash

CHANDLER, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma state senator from Tulsa is facing a first-degree manslaughter charge after authorities say she was speeding and driving recklessly when her vehicle skidded off the road and crashed into a man’s disabled vehicle, killing him. The charge against Democratic Sen. Alison Ikley-Freeman was filed Monday in Lincoln County. According to a state trooper who investigated the May accident, Ikley-Freeman was traveling above the speed limit in in rainy conditions. Enrique Lopez died at the scene. Ikley-Freeman lost her reelection bid last week.