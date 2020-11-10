US: WHO not sharing enough info about China virus probe

GENEVA (AP) — A senior U.S. government official complained Tuesday that the World Health Organization has not shared enough information about its planned mission to China to investigate the animal origins of the coronavirus. On Tuesday, Garrett Grisby of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services griped that the criteria for WHO’s China mission had not been shared with other nations, during a week-long meeting of WHO’s member countries. The U.S. objections came as an independent panel commissioned by WHO to evaluate its management of the global COVID-19 response said it’s considering whether the U.N. health agency has enough power and financing to stop future pandemics.