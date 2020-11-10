Salt Life founder held as flight risk in woman’s death

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The founder of the popular beach clothing brand Salt Life is being held as a “flight risk” in the death of an 18-year-old woman who prosecutors said was shot while they were playing with a gun in a hotel room. Palm Beach County Judge Ted Booras set bond at $255,000 for 54-year-old Michael Troy Hutto on Monday. Police found Lora Grace Duncan’s body in the oceanfront hotel room last month after her father told them he hadn’t heard from her in two days. Police say Hutto was arrested after overdosing in his car in St. Augustine.