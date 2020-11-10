Storm system pulls away

Strong autumn storm system…

A strong low pressure system has swept through the region with all kinds of varied conditions. Showers and t-showers have dominated the scene for most of us, but it has been cold enough in parts of southeastern Minnesota and north central Iowa to support some freezing rain and sleet. As temperatures fall tonight the effects of ice may be felt in many locations. The rain and wintry mix will end a little later in the evening, so we have likely averted a major ice storm, but keep an eye out for updates. Please be cautious if you are traveling tonight into tomorrow morning.

Colder air settles in…

A colder weather pattern is in place for the area, and highs will be at or a bit below the November averages for the rest of the week. A couple of weak weather systems could bring light rain or a mix to the area for Thursday and Saturday. Stay tuned.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden