La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Viterbo women's basketball team opened the season with a home win over Culver-Stockton, 64-54 Tuesday night.

Viterbo had a balanced scoring attack led by Ambree Sclosser's 12 points.

Allie Wojtysiak had 11 points and Emma Wagner scored 10 off the bench.

The V-Hawks opened the second half on a 12-4 run to pull away.