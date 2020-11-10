 Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

11:05 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 21-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 15-13

Aitkin def. Park Rapids, 25-17, 25-13, 25-23

Alexandria def. Brainerd, 25-16, 15-25, 25-20, 15-25, 15-13

Andover def. Rogers, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23

BOLD def. Montevideo, 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 25-11

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Paynesville, 25-13, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15

Brandon-Evansville def. Battle Lake, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17

Breckenridge def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-17, 26-24, 25-16

Cambridge-Isanti def. Big Lake, 26-24, 25-20, 26-24

Canby def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19

Centennial def. Blaine, 25-14, 25-10, 25-20

Champlin Park def. Osseo, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14

Chisholm def. Mesabi East, 3-1

Dawson-Boyd def. Renville County West, 25-23, 24-26, 25-12, 21-25, 15-13

Deer River def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-20, 25-20, 25-6

Elk River def. Coon Rapids, 25-15, 25-23, 25-16

Fertile-Beltrami def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-15, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19

Fillmore Central def. Caledonia, 25-8, 15-25, 25-22, 25-14

Foley def. Little Falls, 25-21, 11-25, 25-11, 18-25, 15-9

Fridley def. Columbia Heights, 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14

Grand Rapids def. Duluth Denfeld, 3-0

Greenway def. Proctor, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15

Henning def. Pillager, 25-6, 25-3, 25-9

Henry Sibley def. Tartan, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21

Hermantown def. Virginia, 3-0

Hibbing def. International Falls, 25-7, 25-13, 25-16

Hill City def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25

Houston def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-13, 25-11, 25-8

Isle def. East Central, 11-25, 25-22, 25-22, 12-25, 15-13

Kittson County Central def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-10

Mabel-Canton def. Lanesboro, 24-26, 25-17, 25-18, 19-25, 15-6

Maple Grove def. Spring Lake Park, 25-15, 25-14, 25-20

Maple Lake def. Royalton, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17

Marshall def. Redwood Valley, 25-9, 25-17, 25-17

Mayer-Lutheran def. Sibley East, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13

Melrose def. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Menahga def. Verndale, 25-22, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21

Minneota def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-13, 25-13, 25-15

New Prague def. Waconia, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21

North Branch def. Princeton, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18

North St. Paul def. Hill-Murray, 27-25, 25-27, 25-19, 25-23

Nova Classical Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 25-20, 16-25, 25-9, 15-25, 15-10

Onamia def. Braham, 3-0

Osakis def. Benson, 25-16, 25-23, 25-12

Park Christian def. NCEUH, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14

Parkers Prairie def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross

Pequot Lakes def. Detroit Lakes, 20-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14

Pierz def. Milaca, 20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 15-7

Richfield def. Brooklyn Center, 25-11, 25-8, 25-22

Robbinsdale Armstrong def. Anoka, 25-13, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Bemidji, 24-26, 25-18, 25-19, 25-20

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. St. Cloud Tech, 22-25, 25-7, 25-8, 27-25

St. Louis Park def. Chanhassen, 25-14, 25-23, 39-41, 25-23

Staples-Motley def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-22, 19-25, 25-9, 23-25, 15-10

Totino-Grace def. Park Center, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 18-25, 15-8

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Nevis, 25-16, 27-25, 25-19

Wayzata def. Minnetonka, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9

Willmar def. Rocori, 25-10, 25-12, 25-11

Yellow Medicine East def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content