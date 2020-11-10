Unofficial count gives Suu Kyi’s party victory in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — An unofficial tabulation of the vote from Sunday’s general election in Myanmar shows the ruling National League for Democracy of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi had won an absolute majority of seats in Parliament, giving it a second five-year term in power. The official result totals posted online by the state Union Election Commission lag far behind, but also show the NLD’s advantage. They confirmed that Suu Kyi had won the seat she contested. The NLD has so far won 366 seats in the combined upper and lower houses, exceeding the 322 needed for control, according to Yway Mal, an independent vote counting service, The military-backed Union Development and Solidarity Party has captured 21 seats.