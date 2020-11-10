Winter Watch & Warning – Winter Weather Awareness Week

Winter Weather

Winter weather doesn't just include snowfall. Through the winter season, we deal with mixed precipitation, snowfall, ice, and cold! Tomorrow more details on the frigid cold, today we'll focus on your winter alerts.

Differences

Watch Vs. Warning - During the winter months, when a watch is issued it means that within the stated time frame there will be the possibility of a winter event. This is not occurring, it is being watched. A warning will dive deeper and state more details, with stronger confidence in an event happening shortly or is already occurring.

Alerts you may encounter

Winter Weather Advisory: Now this does not fall under watch or warning. This is its own type of alert. How to treat an Advisory it to understand that conditions are still expected (like a warning) but the strength is not as severe as other storms. However, travel difficulties are still likely and you should take action if under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Winter Storm Watch: As described above, this indicates that a winter storm is possible and is being 'watched'. Travel could become compromised by potential winter storms. So you should prepare like have a plan B!

Warnings

Winter Storm Warning: A Winter Storm Warning will be issued when confidence is strong that a severe winter storm is moving in or is occurring. This is when travel is NOT advised.

Blizzard Warning: Yesterday we defined a blizzard. So when blizzard conditions are possible or occurring a warning will go into effect. Travel is NOT Advised.

Ice Storm Warning: An ice warning will be issued if there is strong confidence that at least half an inch of ice accumulation is possible or occurring. Travel is NOT Advised.

Snow Squall Warning: A snow squall is still a fairly new term. This term is for short-lived, quick accumulating lines of snowfall. This warning is similar to a thunderstorm or tornado warning. Travel will be extremely dangerous with low visibility and snow-covered roads. If you encounter this warning, stay where you are or if you are traveling pull over, and wait to pass.

