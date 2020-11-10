Wisconsin Update: State sets record for new cases, deaths, and hospitalizations

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Wisconsin had a record 66 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day and 291 people were newly-hospitalized, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There were also 7,073 positive tests which is also a record.

In addition, there were 12,926 new negative tests since yesterday.

As of Monday afternoon, 2,003 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, a new record. Of those, 396 are in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 66 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 2,395 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 214,469 or 76.9 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 77 people, or a decrease of two since Monday, are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 14 of the cases are in intensive care. That's a decrease of four from the previous day.

Here's how the 91 new cases in La Crosse County broke down demographically:

0-9 - 4

10-19 - 10

20-29 - 21

30-39 - 14

40-49 - 7

50-59 - 10

60-69 - 11

70-79 - 10

80-89 - 3

90+ - 1

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY TOTAL CASES DEATHS Buffalo 466 (+21) 3 (+0) Crawford 541 (+35) 3 (+2) Grant 2,512 (+46) 47 (+1) Jackson 931 (+21) 2 (+0) La Crosse 5,626 (+91) 27 (+0) Monroe 1,632 (+25) 8 (+0) Trempealeau 1,441 (+55) 7 (+1) Vernon 711 (+25) 4 (+1) Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

